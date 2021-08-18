Bucs claim Brandon Walton off waivers, waive/injured Raven Greene

Getty Images

The Buccaneers claimed offensive lineman Brandon Walton off waivers from the Steelers, the team announced Wednesday.

Walton played 53 snaps in the Steelers’ first two preseason games and had no penalties, but Pittsburgh moved on from him in the cutdown to 85 on Tuesday.

He entered the league as a college free agent with the Bills in 2020. Walton spent the majority of last season on the Steelers’ practice squad.

The Bucs waived safety Raven Greene with an injury designation to make room for Walton’s arrival.

Greene signed with Tampa Bay on May 5. He appeared in 20 games with the Packers in three seasons after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

He had 56 tackles, 2.5 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble to go with a 26-yard run on a fake punt in his time in Green Bay.