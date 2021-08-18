Cameron Smith retires, days after coming back from heart surgery

Getty Images

Vikings linebacker Cameron Smith, who returned this year from open heart surgery in 2020, has retired from football.

Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Smith has announced his decision to step away from the game.

He returned from last year’s surgery to play in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Broncos. He suffered a concussion during the game.

A fifth-round pick from USC in 2019, Smith appeared in five games as a rookie.

The surgery from last year repaired a bicuspid aortic valve, a condition he had since birth.