Chase Claypool sits out practice with mild ankle sprain

Chase Claypool is sitting out Wednesday’s practice, but the Steelers receiver shouldn’t miss much time, Brooke Pryor of ESPN reports.

Claypool gave the team a scare at the end of Tuesday’s practice when he needed help off the field. But he was diagnosed with only a mild ankle sprain.

So it sounds as if it’s best-case scenario, and not a high-ankle sprain.

Claypool remained on the ground after trying to catch a long pass on the next-to-last play of Tuesday’s practice. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and tight end Eric Ebron helped Claypool off the field, and Claypool headed directly to the training room.

Claypool, 23, caught 62 passes for 873 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie after the Steelers made him a second-round choice.