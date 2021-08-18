Cowboys set to sign Lirim Hajrullahu

Getty Images

The Cowboys are set to make a swap of kickers.

Lirim Hajrullahu worked out for the Cowboys on Tuesday and, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, head coach Mike McCarthy indicated that he’ll be signing with the team on Wednesday.

Greg Zuerlein is working his way back from offseason back surgery and Hunter Niswander has been handling kicking duties so far in the preseason. McCarthy said Niswander is “having an issue,” which necessitates the move for Hajrullahu.

Hajrullahu grew up in Ontario and spent six seasons in the CFL before signing with the Rams last year. He did not make the team and has played in the Spring League in addition to a brief stint on the Panthers roster.