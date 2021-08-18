Dave Gettleman “happy” with how Odell Beckham trade worked out

Getty Images

The Giants will be in Cleveland for a pair of joint practices with the Browns that will mark their first chance to see wide receiver Odell Beckham in person since they traded him in 2019.

Beckham missed last year’s game between the teams with a torn ACL, so there wasn’t much focus on the reunion when the Browns came to town. General Manager Dave Gettleman and co-owner John Mara were both asked about it during Tuesday press conferences, however.

The Giants picked up safety Jabrill Peppers, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, and edge rusher Oshane Ximenes in deal, which Mara said he thinks “will work out well for both sides.” Gettleman has said you need a few years to assess a deal and proclaimed himself happy with this one.

“I’m happy,” Gettleman said. “We got Dexter. Ximines has had his injury issues, but when he’s been out there, he’s shown promise. Jabrill has done a hell of a job for us, so I like that group.”

The Giants haven’t made the playoffs since dealing Beckham while Beckham had a rough first season in Cleveland and missed last year’s playoff run, so neither team has gotten an overwhelming return on the deal. Both sides will hope a change in fortunes will follow this week’s practice sessions.