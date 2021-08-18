DeVonta Smith gets “a happy feeling” from return to team drills

USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Devonta Smith‘s transition to the NFL was interrupted by a knee sprain early in training camp, but he was back in the mix for the Eagles at Tuesday’s joint practice with the Patriots.

Smith did work in team drills for the first time and showed no signs that the knee was continuing to bother him as he went through his paces.

“It felt good,” Smith said, via Paul Domowitch of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Just getting back out there and doing some stuff and cutting and things like that. Going against somebody. It was a happy feeling. I’m excited. Just taking it day by day, step by step and continuing to get better and get more comfortable.”

Smith said he “felt I was locked in mentally” during his time off the field and believes that helped him in his return to action this week. He also said that he would like to play against the Patriots on Thursday night, but there’s been no word from the Eagles about their plans for their first-round pick.