Falcons sign Eli Ankou

Getty Images

The Falcons cut six players ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to trim their roster to 85 players, so they were left with an open roster spot.

They filled it on Wednesday by signing defensive lineman Eli Ankou.

It’s a return engagement in Atlanta for Ankou. He was with the team for several weeks during the offseason, but got waived at the end of the offseason program. He signed with the Bills after that move, but got let go in Buffalo a few days ago.

Ankou had five tackles in seven games for the Cowboys last season and has also played for the Jaguars and Browns. He has 31 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 27 career games.