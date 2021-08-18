Former Lions standout Leonard Thompson dies

USA TODAY Sports

Former Lions halfback/receiver Leonard Thompson died this week. He was 69 years old.

“We are saddened to learn this week of the passing of Lions legend Leonard Thompson, who played 12 seasons for the Lions from 1975-86,” the Lions posted on social media. “In Lions history, Thompson is tied for 10th in career games played (175) and tied for fourth in career touchdown receptions (35). We extend our sympathies to the Thompson family.”

The Lions used an eighth-round choice in 1975 to draft Thompson out of Oklahoma State. He missed only 11 games in his career, playing 175 and starting 82.

He caught 277 passes for 4,682 yards and 35 touchdowns in his career, while rushing 64 times for 327 yards and three touchdowns. Thompson also returned 12 punts for 136 yards and 36 kickoffs for 799 yards.

He played 12 seasons, retiring after the 1986 season.