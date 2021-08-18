Former Saints, Jaguars assistant coach John Pease dies at 77

Getty Images

John Pease, a defensive assistant coach that spent 19 years in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars, passed away on Monday at age 77.

“For 11 years, John Pease played an integral role on our coaching staff and developed numerous outstanding players at his position group,” Saints owner Gayle Benson said in a statement. “Not only was he an excellent football coach, but he will also be remembered for his warm and engaging personality, his strong character, and his love for both his players and his family. We will always be grateful for John’s contributions to the Saints. Our prayers are with the Pease family.”

Pease had two separate stints in New Orleans with the Saints as a defensive line coach, serving as an assistant under Jim Mora from 1986-1994 and again under Jim Haslett from 2004-2005. He spent eight years in Jacksonville, rising to defensive coordinator for two seasons in 2001 and 2002 for Tom Coughlin and also head the title of assistant head coach.

Pease’s teams reached the playoffs eight times in his NFL assistant coaching career, four with New Orleans and four with Jacksonville.