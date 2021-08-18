Jordan Love out of practice, will get “every opportunity” to play this weekend

Getty Images

The Packers held quarterback Jordan Love out of their first joint practice with the Jets on Wednesday, so he has not been on the practice field since getting pulled out of last Saturday’s preseason game at halftime.

Love’s shoulder looked fine on an MRI, but the team is taking a conservative approach with bringing him back up to speed. Head coach Matt LaFleur said the team hasn’t made a decision about whether that will extend to Saturday’s game against their visitors from the AFC East.

LaFleur said the Packers will “give him every opportunity” to play, but suggested the team will continue to play things cautiously because they “don’t want to put him in a situation to make it worse.”

With Aaron Rodgers not expected to play in the preseason, the Packers signed Jake Dolegala this week to go with Kurt Benkert as quarterback options for this weekend in the event Love does continue to stay on the sideline.