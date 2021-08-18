Justin Fields out of practice Wednesday with groin injury

Getty Images

Bears head coach Matt Nagy’s Wednesday press conference was short on good news about the team’s rookies on the injury front.

Nagy announced that second-round tackle Teven Jenkins will have surgery to address the back injury that’s kept him off the field for all of training camp. He also revealed that first-round pick Justin Fields will not practice because of a groin injury.

Nagy went on to say that the team is being “extremely conservative” with the quarterback and that their goal is still for him to play against the Bills this Saturday, although his status obviously going to be up in the air until closer to the kickoff.

Tight end Cole Kmet and defensive tackle Eddie Goldman will also be out of practice for the Bears on Wednesday, so the injury issues aren’t limited to this year’s draft class even if the rookies are getting the most attention.