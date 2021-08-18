Justin Pugh back on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Cardinals placed offensive guard Justin Pugh on the COVID-19 reserve list on July 29 as a high-risk close contact. He came off the list Aug. 2.

He went back on the list Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19, Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 reports.

Pugh has missed only one start the past two seasons. He joined the Cardinals in 2018 after five seasons with the Giants.

The Cardinals also re-signed linebacker Reggie Walker on Wednesday, per Wilson.

The team cut Walker two days ago.

Walker, 25, spent time on the Cardinals’ practice squad last season. He played one game, seeing action on 17 defensive snaps while making one tackle.