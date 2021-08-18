Lawyer says Deshaun Watson has talked to the FBI, but not the NFL

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 18, 2021, 11:23 AM EDT
Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans
The attorney for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson says that Watson has spoken to the FBI about an investigation into whether at least one of the women accusing him of sexual assault has committed extortion, but Watson has not yet participated into the NFL’s investigation of the accusations against him.

Lawyer Rusty Hardin said at a press conference today that he encouraged Watson to cooperate with the FBI because he’s confident that Watson was the victim of extortion, not the perpetrator of a crime. The lawyer representing the women accusing Watson, Tony Buzbee, revealed this week that the FBI is looking into the matter.

“In April the FBI came to us and told us they were investigating a matter in regards to whether one of Mr. Buzbee’s clients committed extortion,” Hardin said today. “If you can find a lawyer who would let his client talk to the FBI if his client did anything wrong or had any exposure, I would be very, very surprised.”

Hardin said Watson has not yet spoken to NFL investigators because they haven’t asked to talk to him, but Hardin said Watson will cooperate with the NFL whenever that request is made.

“The answer is no, and here’s the reason: The NFL regularly tries to not reach out to the defendant and his lawyers until the criminal investigation is over. They want to make sure they don’t interfere with the criminal investigation,” Hardin said when asked if Watson has talked to the NFL. “Whenever the time is appropriate we will fully cooperate.”

Watson is accused in civil lawsuits brought by 22 different women of using massage appointments as a pretext for sexually harassing and assaulting female massage therapists.

6 responses to “Lawyer says Deshaun Watson has talked to the FBI, but not the NFL

  1. Lets face it, the NFL doesnt have any interest in this. They want the decision to be made for them. Whether it be the police, the FBI, they dont care. Someone needs to charge him with a crime or proclaim he is not guilty. If they investigate, they need to come to a conclusion that they dont want to come to. Because they have proven time and again, they will choose the outcome they want, and then work backwards to make it legit

  2. Curiouser and curiouser. Why are the FBI involved? Something isn’t smelling right here…

  3. For all of the ” Why isn’t DeShaun Suspended” blah blah people out there.

    What on God’s green earth would make you believe the NFL is qualified, effective or vaguely skilled in the field of criminal investigation? They didn’t even know the Ideal Gas law and basic 11th grade physics curriculum.

    They’re wise to Stay As FAR AWAY from this mess as possible until actual Criminal and Law professionals do their jobs.

  5. Wait so the FBI is talking to DeSahun about being extorted and Buzbee is claiming they are talking to him about criminal activities by Watson? I smell a lie from somebody.

  6. Follow the money. If it made financial sense for the NFL to suspend Watson, he would already be suspended. The NFL will let the money decide Watson’s fate regardless of his innocence.

