Lions sign Rashod Berry

Getty Images

Rashod Berry has found a new home.

The Lions announced on Wednesday morning that they’ve signed the free-agent outside linebacker.

Berry had been with the Patriots since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State last year. Spending most of the season on New England’s practice squad, Berry appeared in three games and played a handful of snaps on both defense and special teams.

He also had a pair of tackles in the Patriots’ preseason matchup against Washington last week.

Berry started out his Ohio State career as a defensive end but also played tight end for his final three years with the program. He recorded 17 receptions for 198 yards with four touchdowns on offense.