Matt Canada: Ben Roethlisberger is right where he wants to be in new offense

Getty Images

When training camp got underway, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was still working to fully grasp the offense being installed by new offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

Canada discussed Roethlisberger’s work in the new offense on Tuesday and it sounds like the quarterback has gotten everything down. Canada said Roethlisberger has “embraced” the changes and is now “teaching everyone else around him.”

“I think Ben is right where he wants to be,” Canada said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “He’s playing very well, he’s worked extremely hard to bring along the guys up front. We have a young guy in the backfield, a young guy at tight end. . . . He’s worked extremely hard to get everyone on the same page.”

Saturday’s game against the Lions is expected to be the first chance to see Roethlisberger run the offense against another team. It will just be a sneak preview of what’s to come, but plenty of eyes will be watching to see how the old dog has taken to the new tricks in Pittsburgh.