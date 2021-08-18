Mike McCarthy: “Good chance” Dak Prescott doesn’t play Saturday

Getty Images

It looks like Dak Prescott will not play any preseason games before the Cowboys take on the Buccaneers on the opening night of the 2021 season.

While Prescott has been working his way back from a strained muscle in his right shoulder and practicing with the team on a limited basis, it appears the injury has changed plans for him to take some snaps in preseason. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said early in camp that Prescott would play in the preseason, but said earlier this week that there is “no urgency” to see Prescott play against the Texans on Saturday night.

McCarthy didn’t set anything in stone during Wednesday’s media session, but said, via multiple reporters, that there’s a “good chance” Prescott will sit out this weekend. McCarthy said this week that he won’t play Prescott in the team’s final preseason game because it is for players fighting for roster spots, so it would take a change of heart for Prescott to get on the field this month.

If he doesn’t, his first snap against Tampa will mark his first game action since dislocating and fracturing his ankle in Week 5 last season.