Nick Sirianni on Jalen Reagor: I really like the development that’s happened

Eagles second-year receiver Jalen Reagor had one of the most impressive catches of training camp on Tuesday, making a one-handed grab over Patriots corner Michael Jackson during one-on-one drills.

After a disappointing rookie season, in which he caught 31 passes for 396 yards with one touchdown in 11 games, Reagor appears primed to take a significant step forward in Year Two.

Head coach Nick Sirianni wasn’t around for Reagor’s 2020 campaign, but said prior to Tuesday’s practice — and that particular terrific catch — that he’s seen progress in the young receiver.

“I really like the development that’s happened,” Sirianni said, via Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “The thing with Jalen, what I was real impressed with, was particularly his 1-on-1s. I thought he had a good day all together. But his 1-on-1s, now, were special, and he was starting to use some techniques that we want him to see because we all know that he has phenomenal athleticism.

“So it was like, ‘Can we put … that football ability and your athleticism and can you combine fundamentals and technique with it?’ And that’s when you reach your ceiling. What I saw Jalen do in those one-on-ones, he was great off the line of scrimmage of how he was moving a guy, he was good at the top of the route. He finished with the catch. … I really see him growing.”

The Eagles have now selected a receiver in the first round of back-to-back drafts — Reagor at No. 21 overall in 2020 and Devonta Smith at No. 10 overall in 2021. If both can play up to their draft status in the coming season, that will undoubtedly help Jalen Hurts‘ case to become Philadelphia’s franchise quarterback moving forward.