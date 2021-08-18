Patrick Surtain II out of practice with “slight irritation” in lower leg

USA TODAY Sports

Broncos first-round pick Patrick Surtain II made a splash in his first game appearance with the team last weekend by returning an interception for a touchdown, but this week has been less successful for the cornerback.

Surtain was pulled out of Tuesday’s practice after doing individual drills and he did not practice at all on Wednesday. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said Surtain is dealing with a leg injury and that the team is being careful about giving him time to rest.

“He’s just got a little slight irritation in the lower leg,” Fangio said, via the team’s website. “I think he’s OK, but we’re being precautious with it.”

The Broncos play the Seahawks on Saturday in their second preseason contest. If Surtain’s not practicing on Thursday, it will likely be a sign that he won’t be getting a chance at another pick-six this week.