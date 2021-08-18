Pete Carroll: Colby Parkinson foot injury not as significant as first thought

Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that the foot injury sustained by second-year tight end Colby Parkinson in practice last week is not as serious as first thought.

“We got a really good report on Colby that he’s not in need of surgery at this point,” Carroll said.

Parkinson tapped out of practice late a week ago after feeling pain in his foot. Parkinson had missed a sizable chunk of last season on the non-football injury list after he broke a bone in his foot during personal workouts in preparation for training camp. The initial thought was that the same injury had occurred again in the exact same spot.

Instead, the current injury isn’t as significant and Carroll said they think he can return to the team much sooner than he did last year.

“They have a couple things that they’ve done, a couple of procedures that they’ve done to help them, and we’re hopeful,” Carroll said. “We’re hopeful he can get back a couple weeks, so we’ll see how that goes. So we’ll see how it goes. At one point we thought it might be much longer than that. That was a couple days ago. We got the report that he got a really promising showing from the docs, so we’ll see how that turns out. He is not that uncomfortable right now and he’s been through a similar injury before and this is way different. We’ll keep our fingers crossed.”

Parkinson had been having a really nice camp for Seattle prior to the injury. While Gerald Everett signed with the team as a free agent this offseason to join Will Dissly at the position, Parkinson, at 6-foot-7, provides a big target for Russell Wilson.