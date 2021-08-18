Saints sign five, cut four on Wednesday

Getty Images

The Saints joined the rest of the league in cutting their roster down to 85 players on Tuesday, but that didn’t stop them from churning their roster again on Wednesday.

In addition to the previously reported signing of wide receiver Kevin White, the Saints announced the signing of four other players. Cornerback Bryan Mills, defensive back Natrell Jamerson, tackle Jordan Mills, and offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch are the other new additions to the squad.

They made room for the new arrivals by waiving wide receiverJake Lampman, defensive back Lawrence Woods, defensive back Adonis Alexander, and offensive lineman Michael Brown. Alexander and Brown were waived with injury designations.

Jamerson entered the league as a 2018 Saints fifth-round pick, but never played for the team. He spent the last two seasons with the Panthers. Jordan Mills and Benenoch bring experienced depth to the offensive line while Bryan Mills has yet to see any regular season action.