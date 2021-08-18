Saints won’t refund ticket holders who refuse COVID-19 test or vaccination

Getty Images

New Orleans is requiring everyone entering the Superdome to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. And the Saints will not issue refunds to any ticket holders who refuse both the vaccine and the COVID-19 test.

Saints Senior Vice President of Communications Greg Bensel said refunds and opt-outs for season-ticket holders are not part of the plan for 2021.

“We’ve received all necessary local and state approvals to host a full stadium of fans and with that in mind, we are not offering a refund or opt out option this season,” Bensel said in a statement to WDSU. “We remain optimistic that, with our community’s help and as vaccination rates increase, these restrictions will no longer be necessary as the season progresses. However, if you don’t plan on attending games this season, we’d recommend that you resell your individual game tickets on SeatGeek, which has a strong secondary market for Saints tickets.”

The Raiders are requiring every fan to be vaccinated and will refund ticket holders who won’t get vaccinated, but there’s an important distinction: The Saints aren’t requiring vaccines, they’re requiring vaccines or negative COVID-19 tests. If you’re both refusing to get vaccinated and refusing to get tested for COVID-19, you’re being needlessly obstinate, and there’s no reason the Saints should be accommodating to such people.