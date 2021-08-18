Sam Darnold jokes about needing to take a hit in the preseason to get ready

Getty Images

Sam Darnold took four sacks in six preseason games with the Jets and another 98 in 38 regular-season games. So he’s taken his share of hits and doesn’t think taking another one is necessary to prepare him for his regular-season debut with the Panthers.

Darnold made reporters laugh Wednesday with his answer to a question about whether he needs to get hit in the preseason to better prepare him for the season opener.

“Obviously, I have experience with it in the past, you know, the last few years,” Darnold said, via Anthony Rizzuti of MSN. “It is important. I mean, that’s a fair question. It is important to a certain extent to be able to feel that before the season gets going. But, again, like I said, it’s up to coach [Matt] Rhule [whether he plays in the preseason].”

Darnold, who was traded by the Jets to the Panthers during the offseason, did not play in the preseason opener against the Colts. The Panthers play the Ravens on Saturday.