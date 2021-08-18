Texans activate Tytus Howard, cut Roderick Johnson

Getty Images

The Texans activated two of the three offensive tackles they placed on the COVID-19 reserve list last week, but only one of them will be sticking around Houston.

Right tackle Tytus Howard and reserve Roderick Johnson were both activated on Wednesday. The announcement of those moves also carried word that Johnson has been waived off of the roster.

Howard and Johnson were both close contacts of left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who tested positive for COVID-19 and remains on the reserve list.

Johnson played 29 games and made six starts for the Texans over the last three seasons. Charlie Heck and Geron Christian are on hand as backup tackles with Marcus Cannon on the physically unable to perform list after offseason knee surgery.