The saber-rattling over the new Buffalo Bills stadium officially has begun

When the Buffalo News first lit the fuse on the possibility of future relocation by the Bills due to the potential inability to strike a public-private deal on a new stadium, the first reaction by many was to deny the obvious or to downplay it.

They’re negotiating, many insisted.

And while that’s right, no good negotiation can happen without leverage. For the Bills, the leverage comes from a potential relocation. That’s been obvious from the get-go.

It’s now becoming more obvious. Although the initial story from the Buffalo News expressly stated that the team had made “no overt threats” to leave town, something far closer to an overt threat has happened.

Pegula Sports and Entertainment spokesman Jim Wilkinson made some strong comments to WIVB-TV on Tuesday, making it clear that the stadium negotiations are indeed occurring with a clear “or else” in mind.

“The Pegulas have made a proposal,” Wilkinson said. “They would like to build it right there [in Orchard Park] and we need to hear back. You can’t really do plans and designs on things until you have a deal, and right now the City of Buffalo and the State [of New York] are going to have to decide if they want a team.”

They are going to have to decide if they want a team. That’s a direct quote from the person hired by Bills ownership to say things on their behalf.

Wilkinson also said that the Pegulas want to build a new stadium across the street from the current one, in Orchard Park. Wilkinson reiterated the notion that further renovation of the current facility makes no sense.

“It would cost 500 million [dollars] to replace the upper deck,” Wilkinson said. “It would cost a lot of money to replace the electrical systems and the water systems, which are many decades now out of date. It would be about a billion dollars to renovate the stadium — and not only is that unrealistic and not wise, it’s just not going to happen.”

It remains to be seen whether a new stadium is going to happen in Buffalo. It’s definitely going to happen somewhere. For the first time, the Pegulas (through their paid spokesman) have sent a clear message to the world that, if they don’t get what they want — i.e., if the public officials in and around Buffalo decide they don’t want a team — the Pegulas will take the team to a place that does.

  1. That is the same line the Spanos took with the city of San Diego. The San Diego taxpayers voted overwhelmingly to not give a billionaire public money. The question now is what will the Buffalo government and citizens do (if it comes to a vote)?

  2. San Antonio Rustlers? St. Louis River Dogs? London Chippers? The Pegula family will have several suitors. Probably already do. Buffalo/New York will have to pony up big time.

  3. Pay for your city’s only real national attraction, or visit it in a nearby city, in a nearby country?

  4. We will overwhelmingly vote to let them leave. The hell with giving free money to a billionaire. Don’t let the door hit ya on the way out.

  5. As much as I love NFL, I hate seeing billionaires trying to stick it to the taxpayer…

  6. Probably could start a list of viable alternatives to Buffalo for relocation.
    St. Louis, Birmingham, Portland, Toronto, perhaps Mexico City???

  7. San Antonio makes the most sense as they already have a dome stadium they can play in until a new one is built.

  10. There are those who are going to say that some desperate city somewhere will build the Bills for free to relocate. To those I say, you are dreaming.

    The Las Vegas stadium was 40% public money and they aren’t asking the Tax payers to pay for it. They are making the tourists pay for it.

    SOFI stadium in CA, 100% privately financed.

    The Bills need to find another city who is willing to be a patsy to have any leverage, and i don’t think it’s out there. It didn’t help when they threw out a city name that had no idea what the Bills were talking about.

    Public officials would give billionaires taxpayer money for no return should be jailed. Numerous reports have shown that the tax paying public does not recover that money in taxes and revenue. It’s sure nice to have a football team when the roads can’t be repaired and city hall is crying about not having enough money.

  11. The ownership is a joint deal between the city and the owner. If the owner leaves the city loses out on so much dough. Buffalo better come to the table big time for this team.

  12. While it does sound asinine to help fund a billionaire’s stadium with public money, people often forget about the economic impact home games have on the local economy. This is what local officials have to weigh. Is having 8 or 9 home games every year, with the revenues those games will generate for local business, plus the playoffs potentially now that the Bills have a good team, worth ponying up money for a stadium? They’ll also have to consider the public outcry from Bills Mafia… which could be a sight to see!

  13. All these comments from losers saying, give taxpayer dollars to billionaires, if that’s all they got, they clearly are small minded and very limited. Buffalo and New York aren’t required to help fund a stadium. Not at all. The Bills aren’t required to remain there either. Those who say no help to billionaires I assume are ok with government handing their tax dollars to ridiculous groups way less deserving. The government prints money to simply give it away to lazy people and to people who don’t even belong here legally. The billions given away to con artists masquerading as green energy companies is astounding. They have nothing to show for it outside of telling their followers they are fighting global warming. I’m all for tax dollars going to something cool, an awesome stadium.

  14. I think people have finally started to get fed up with the extortion attempts that owners attempt on the taxpayers . Once again the idea that the fans matter is proven to be a myth . Thinking if I’m Buffalo I respond that they will do whatever they can within the ” law ” to make it as costly and problematic for the Bills for the rest of their stay unless an amicable deal is reached . Buffalo and New York have the power through a joint effort to make the Bills ownership realize that aren’t the only ones who can make enforceable threats of dire consequences if a deal isn’t made.

  16. Funny how so many more people are ok with “socialism” when it’s for billionaires.

