Tom Brady says Ryan Tannehill wasn’t subject of “you’re sticking with that motherf–ker?” comment

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s appearance on an episode of The Shop: Uninterrupted on HBO this offseason created a guessing game around the league.

Brady discussed his 2020 free agency and said that there was a team that didn’t show interest in signing him, which led him to think “you’re sticking with that motherf–ker?” in reference to the team’s decision. There were a handful of guesses about the unnamed motherf–ker, including Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

The Buccaneers host the Titans on Saturday in a preseason game and that led to a question at Brady’s Wednesday press conference about whether Tannehill was the subject of his comment. Brady said Tannehill wasn’t the player in question after talking about how well Tannehill’s done since getting to Tennessee.

“I like Ryan a lot,” Brady said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I think he’s a great player. Obviously a great leader for the team and done a great job. Last year was phenomenal, year before that was great. I really like competing against him a lot, he’s beaten me quite a few times.”

One of those wins for Tannehill came in the playoffs at the end of his first year in Tennessee and marked Brady’s final game as a member of the Patriots. That’s a significant milestone, but apparently not one that led Brady to hold a grudge a few months later.