Tyree Jackson will miss 8-10 weeks with fractured back

Eagles tight end Tyree Jackson will miss 8-10 weeks after fracturing his back, Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com reports. Jackson will not need surgery.

Jackson, who played quarterback at the University of Buffalo, recently changed positions.

Jackson, 23, led the Eagles with five targets and made two catches for 32 yards in the preseason opener against the Steelers.

He went undrafted in 2019, signing as a free agent with the Bills. He was cut at the end of preseason and was not on another NFL roster until the Eagles signed him to a futures deal in January.

Jackson did play for the XFL’s DC Defenders in 2020.