Vic Fangio “pretty damn close” to quarterback decision

Broncos coach Vic Fangio said earlier this week it was “possible” he would name a starting quarterback after this weekend’s preseason game. Two days later, it sounds as if he’s even closer.

“Pretty damn close, but you know we have more information coming, OK?” Fangio said Wednesday, via Troy Renck of thedenverchannel.com.

The Broncos traded for Teddy Bridgewater on April 28 to challenge Drew Lock for the starting job. They have had the offseason program, 18 training camp practices, including walk-throughs, and one preseason game.

Bridgewater will start Saturday in Seattle.

“You know man this is one of those deals where we are competing everyday to be the best team we can be as we get ready for the fall,” Bridgewater said when asked about the quarterback competition. “Like I said a couple of weeks ago, a decision will be made and we will go forward. Whatever happens, it will be best for the team. Right now all I can do is focus on being a better player, better teammate and a better father.”

Lock made the most of his start last week, completing 5 of 7 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Bridgewater was 7-of-8 for 74 yards and a score in relief.

“The human nature is to dive into it, think about it, almost over analyze it at times,” Lock said. “That’s just humans being humans. To say I’ve never done that during this process, I would be lying to you. But it really comes down to the basics. Controlling what you can control, thinking about how you can help the team win.”