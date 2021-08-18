Washington State coach Nick Rolovich faces a sudden vaccine mandate

Getty Images

As circumstances regarding the pandemic change, the rules change, too. In Washington, a vaccine mandate for higher-education employees has presented a sudden dilemma for Washington State coach Nick Rolovich.

Rolovich isn’t vaccinated. He’s now required to get the vaccination.

In July, he attended the Pac-12 media day remotely, declining to address his reasons for not getting vaccinated.

“I don’t mean to cause any heartache to this university or to this athletic department or this state,” Rolovich said at the time, via TheAthletic.com. “As I go forward, I plan on adhering to all policies that are implemented for the unvaccinated at the state, local, campus and conference level.”

The new policy for the unvaccinated employees of Washington State is simple and clear: get the vaccine, or get out.

It’s unclear whether Rolovich will change his mind in the wake of the new mandate. At this point, however, his job is literally riding on it.

The shift in policy is relevant to the NFL, because others are making vaccines mandatory as the situation worsens. The NFL and the NFL Players Association have shown no inclination to do so. The league believes the union will never agree to it, because union leadership would face a fierce backlash from the shrinking minority of members who are staunchly opposed to getting vaccinated, an alarming number of whom are stars and/or starting quarterbacks.