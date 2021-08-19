Aaron Rodgers not interested in a farewell tour with Packers

Getty Images

It may ultimately play out that the upcoming 2021 season is Aaron Rodgers‘ last as a member of the Green Bay Packers. But Rodgers isn’t looking for a Mariano Rivera style send off campaign should that eventuality play out.

“I don’t want a farewell tour,” Rodgers said Wednesday, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “I don’t know what’s going to happen after the season, but I’m going to enjoy it with the right perspective, for sure, and not look at it as I’m getting through this. I’m going to enjoy the hell out of all of it.”

While the Bears, Lions and Vikings would all likely line up to give him parting gifts to leave the NFC North, Rodgers is just going to soak up everything from the upcoming season just in case it does happen to be his final one in Packers green. It’s a similar approach to how he handled last year after the team made Jordan Love their first-round pick.

“I’m glad that I enjoyed every moment, I’m glad that I led exactly the way I wanted to lead and looked for those conversations with certain guys that needed a pick-me-up at different times. I took the headphones off and enjoyed the surroundings and the road trips and the time with the guys. Yeah, it’s a good template, for sure,” Rodgers said.