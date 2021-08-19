Ben Roethlisberger: Prudent to get as much preseason playing time as I can

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger couldn’t lobby head coach Mike Tomlin on playing him in last weekend’s game against the Eagles, but he won’t have to wait too much longer for a chance to play in a preseason game.

Roethlisberger is set to take the field against the Lions on Saturday night and neither he nor Tomlin is giving a firm answer about how much they’ll play in Detroit. Roethlisberger said “it depends on how it’s going, how it feels” while adding that he’d like to take as many reps as he can this summer. Not all veterans feel that way about preseason games, but the new offense being installed by offensive coordinator Matt Canada is weighing on Roethlisberger’s mind.

“Because we’ve got a new system,” Roethlisberger said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “There’s a new coach, player communication in terms of a new guy, the offense is different. He’s up in the box as compared to on the field. There’s a lot of newness. I think it’s prudent to get as much time as I can in under those circumstances. . . . It’s been how many months since I’ve stepped on a football field to take a hit or play. I know it’s preseason, but just meaningful types of reps. With the newness of it, I’d like to get as much as I can.”

Roethlisberger changed up his practice schedule this week by working every day rather that taking some time off and said it was because he wanted to simulate a regular game week leading up to Saturday’s game. We’ll find out soon how many reps that leaves for him this weekend.