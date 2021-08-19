Bills activate Marquel Lee off COVID-19 list

USA TODAY Sports

The Bills have some depth back at linebacker.

Marquel Lee is off the reserve/COVID-19 list and back on the active roster, Buffalo announced on Thursday.

Lee went on the COVID-19 list on Aug. 10, so the linebacker has missed a significant portion of training camp. A former Raiders fifth-round pick in 2017, Lee was not on a team during the 2020 season after Las Vegas waived him with a failed physical designation in early August last year.

Lee has appeared in 34 games with 19 starts. He has 104 career total tackles, six tackles for loss, and three QB hits.

As a corresponding roster move, the Bills waived offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez. An undrafted player out of Penn State, Gonzalez previously spent time with the Cardinals in 2020.