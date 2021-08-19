Browns cut Damion Square, sign JoJo Ward

Getty Images

The Browns shuffled their roster on Thursday by releasing a defensive lineman and signing a wide receiver.

Damion Square is the player who got a pink slip and JoJo Ward is the new addition to the Browns receiving corps.

Square signed with the Browns in May after spending the last six seasons with the Chargers. He played 81 games for the club, including every game of the last four seasons, and recorded 116 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries.

Ward spent last season on the Cardinals practice squad after going undrafted out of Hawaii. He had 116 catches for 1,999 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns over two seasons at the school.