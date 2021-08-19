Browns think Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt can both top 1,000 rushing yards

Getty Images

Browns run game coordinator and running backs coach Stump Mitchell said last season that he was aiming for Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt to both top 1,000 rushing yards. That didn’t happen, but Mitchell thinks it can happen this year.

Last year Chubb finished with 1,067 rushing yards, while Hunt had 841. This year, Mitchell thinks they can both get to 1,000 if they both stay healthy.

“I think it can happen,” he said, via the Browns’ website. “You never know. The more toys that Kevin has, the better he is as a play caller. You never know what’s going on in his mind. It’s always something creative to catch the defense off guard.”

Only seven teammates in NFL history have both topped 1,000 rushing yards in the same season: Larry Csonka and Mercury Morris with the 1972 Dolphins, Franco Harris and Rocky Bleier with the 1976 Steelers, Kevin Mack and Earnest Byner with the 1985 Browns, Warrick Dunn and Michael Vick with the 2006 Falcons, Brandon Jacobs and Derrick Ward with the 2008 Giants, Jonathan Stewart and DeAngelo Williams with the 2009 Panthers and Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram with the 2019 Ravens.

In a 17-game season this year, Chubb and Hunt have a real chance of being the eighth pair of teammates to reach the 1,000-yard mark.