Bruce Arians: Giovani Bernard is a major part of Buccaneers’ offense

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 19, 2021, 1:05 PM EDT
NFL: AUG 14 Preseason - Bengals at Buccaneers
Getty Images

The Buccaneers didn’t make a lot of additions to their Super Bowl-winning roster, but one of their free agency signings, running back Giovani Bernard, is making a big impression in training camp.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said today that Bernard has been “more than pretty good,” according to PewterReport.com.

Arians said Bernard is already a major part of the offense. That was on display in the Bucs’ preseason opener, when Bernard worked with the first-string offense, including taking the field on the first third-down play that the Bucs’ offense had.

Each of the Buccaneers’ three leading running backs from last season — Ronald Jones, Leonard Fournette and Ke'Shawn Vaughn — is back this year, and it’s possible that one of them won’t make the roster this year. But Arians sounds adamant that Bernard’s spot on the roster is safe, and his role in the offense will be significant.

4 responses to “Bruce Arians: Giovani Bernard is a major part of Buccaneers’ offense

  1. This will be a 9 win season at best for them. They barely scratched their way to 11-5 last year and it took wins in their last three to even get to that point– and those wins were against ATL DET ATL. Plenty people are going to lose money on them this year. Go see the Best NFL Player Of All Time before he retires, folks. It’s over.

  3. ninersgreat says:
    August 19, 2021 at 1:20 pm
    I would bet my house the Bucs win more than 9 games. They didn’t get much of a camp last year and it took the offense a while to hit their stride. There’s no more Brees in the division and this years schedule playing the AFC and NFC East teams is as favorable as it could get. All the starters are returning and did you see what they did to the Chiefs in the super bowl?

  4. Bernard is better than every single one of those backs. The guy can literally do it all. He is quick, can catch, block, pick up blitzes, run hard if needed and is the ultimate team player. He’ll finally get the recognition he deserves this year since he’s out of Cincy and getting reps.

