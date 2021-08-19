Bruce Arians: Giovani Bernard is a major part of Buccaneers’ offense

Getty Images

The Buccaneers didn’t make a lot of additions to their Super Bowl-winning roster, but one of their free agency signings, running back Giovani Bernard, is making a big impression in training camp.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said today that Bernard has been “more than pretty good,” according to PewterReport.com.

Arians said Bernard is already a major part of the offense. That was on display in the Bucs’ preseason opener, when Bernard worked with the first-string offense, including taking the field on the first third-down play that the Bucs’ offense had.

Each of the Buccaneers’ three leading running backs from last season — Ronald Jones, Leonard Fournette and Ke'Shawn Vaughn — is back this year, and it’s possible that one of them won’t make the roster this year. But Arians sounds adamant that Bernard’s spot on the roster is safe, and his role in the offense will be significant.