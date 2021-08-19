Carl Lawson having MRI on Achilles

Getty Images

Jets edge rusher Carl Lawson was carted off at Thursday’s practice with a left leg injury and initial reports are not promising for the team’s biggest defensive acquisition of the offseason.

NFL Media reports that Lawson is having an MRI on his Achilles and that Lawson felt a pop when he was injured in the joint session with the Packers in Green Bay. That’s one of the signs of a tear and Lawson’s first season with the Jets will be over before it starts if that’s what testing shows.

Losing Lawson would be a massive blow to Jets head coach Robert Saleh’s plans on defense. Lawson’s work this summer has elicited rave reviews from all corners and he was set to join Quinnen Williams as disruptive players at the point of attack for the Jets.

Lawson signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Jets as a free agent. He spent the first four years of his career with the Bengals.