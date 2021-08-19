Carl Lawson will miss season with ruptured Achilles

Getty Images

It didn’t look good when Jets edge rusher Carl Lawson went down with an injury at Thursday’s practice, it didn’t sound good when word broke that he needed an MRI to determine the severity of an Achilles injury and any hope of good news went out the window on Thursday afternoon.

The Jets confirmed the worst fears about Lawson’s injury. He has a ruptured Achilles and the team announced that he will miss the entire 2021 season as a result.

It’s a devastating blow to the Jets. They made Lawson the centerpiece of their moves on defense this offseason and Lawson looked like he was worth every penny of his three-year, $45 million pact at training camp this summer.

Bryce Huff took Lawson’s place for the rest of Thursday’s joint session and will join John Franklin-Myers, Kyle Phillips, Vinny Curry, Ronald Blair, and Jabari Zuniga as options off the edge for the rest of the 2021 season.

The Jets also announced safety Zane Lewis is out for the year with a torn patellar tendon. Wide receiver Denzel Mims and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins are day-to-day after injuries on Thursday.