Falcons cut two unvaccinated players to get to 100 percent

Posted by Mike Florio on August 19, 2021, 10:36 AM EDT
NFL: OCT 11 Panthers at Falcons
Getty Images

Before Monday, several NFL teams hovered in the vicinity of 100 percent vaccination rate. The Falcons got there first.

It didn’t happen because they convinced their lingering holdouts to get the vaccine. Per a league source, the Falcons made it to full vaccination among all players by cutting their two unvaccinated players.

Other teams in the vicinity of 100 percent could have done the same thing, but those teams have unvaccinated players who are regarded as too valuable to the broader mission of winning as many games as possible.

It had been believed that most if not all players firmly in the bottom rungs of the roster would get vaccinated in order to enhance their chances of making it to the 53-man roster or the 16-man practice squad. Not so for the two players whom the Falcons released.

Those players, if they remain unvaccinated, likely won’t get other chances. Given the 2021 protocols, unvaccinated players must wait five days before trying out or signing. Vaccinated players can do either, immediately. Which means that, for the players among the first five out as teams dropped from 90 to 85, unvaccinated players likely will be out of luck.

22 responses to “Falcons cut two unvaccinated players to get to 100 percent

  2. Live with your decisions. There are only 32 NFL teams and getting cut because you told one ‘no’’ isn’t a good look for the other 31 even if they wanted to hire you. These guys won’t be the first and tbe y won’t be the last to die on that hill. Enjoy working for UPS….the pay isn’t quite the same.

  5. I got vaccinated, and I think everyone should. But cmon man. We can see what this really is. Fringe players are being discriminated against based on vaccine status.

  6. Congratulations from a societal/public health perspective. The Falcons will still suck from a football perspective.

  7. Yes! Let’s continue to force people to do things they don’t want to do but still call it a free country.

    If the owners can do this, then in all for the players breaking contracts and sitting out.

  10. I don’t understand players not getting vaccinated. They claim they worry about their health but they put their health at risk every time they take the football field. Is the vaccine that much worse than a torn ACL? Too many hits to the head I guess.

  11. Smart move by the Falcons. Having everyone on the roster vaccinated eliminates a lot of problems and makes getting things done easier. Marginal players who refused the vaccine have to accept the consequences.

  13. I am wondering if some guys aren’t avoiding getting vaccinated on purpose so they can always hold onto that for being the reason they didn’t make it. It’s gone through more than one players mind, no doubt.

  14. So Now we can force people to do things to their Bodies or else? Ok I smell law suits coming soon .. Constitutional rights will factor in at some point

  15. birds of a feather says:
    August 19, 2021 at 10:55 am
    Yes! Let’s continue to force people to do things they don’t want to do but still call it a free country.

    If the owners can do this, then in all for the players breaking contracts and sitting out.
    Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

    Shouldn’t the owners have the freedom to manage their teams as they choose? Isn’t that freedom? Playing in the NFL is a privilege, not a right.

  16. Dominic Torreto says:
    I got vaccinated, and I think everyone should. But cmon man. We can see what this really is. Fringe players are being discriminated against based on vaccine status.
    ==

    No, they’re NOT being “discriminated” against.
    No player any God-given, Constitutional or other inalienable right work for an NFL team or any other private business in America. Teams — private businesses with owners who also have rights — will always make personnel decisions that give them the best opportunity to ensure both their operation and the bottom line aren’t disrupted.
    With regard to COVID, teams seem to be choosing those employees who are not only the most skilled, but also the most likely to be available when needed, and less of a risk to other employees.
    While NFL owners wish all players would get vaccinated, an unvaccinated star or solid contributor offers enough in return to make it worth taking a gamble on him. A unvaccinated fringe player doesn’t, and can easily be replaced by a vaccinated fringe player.
    Any player can choose to receive or reject the vaccine, but none is immune to the consequences of that choice. That’s not discrimination, its a prudent business decision.

  19. GOOD! This is how it SHOULD be. If they’re going to keep doing this nonsense — keep society from fully reopening — I’m glad they lost their job. They better hope Home Depot is more willing to hire the unvaccinated.

  21. Players are cut for medical reasons or because teams are worried they’ll be unavailable to play all the time. How is this any different?

Leave a Reply

