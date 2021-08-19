Fred Warner: I’m looking forward to having Nick Bosa back soon

Getty Images

49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa has been steadily progressing in his return from tearing his ACL early last season.

He hasn’t been participating in team drills — though that is coming soon. But with the 49ers and Chargers practicing with one another this week, Bosa could have pushed to practice at the same time as his brother, Joey, albeit on opposite fields.

That didn’t happen, according to his head coach.

“No, I know how bad he wants to. But Nick is very thorough and thought out on this whole plan,” Kyle Shanahan said on Thursday. “And every day, Nick’s got to hold himself back with everything. And we’re doing it too. But we’ve got a plan and Nick’s sticking to it and it’s smart that he is.”

Linebacker Fred Warner called Bosa a “freak” and a “game-wrecker” on Thursday. Warner added that when he’s watched film of San Francisco’s individual drills, Bosa has looked good.

“He works his butt off day in and day out,” Warner said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s the beginning of the offseason, end of the season. It doesn’t matter what time of year it is. He’s been grinding, he’s been working — that’s something you’ve never got to question. I watch the defensive individual drills on the iPad when I can. He looks great. I’m looking forward to having him back soon.”

The 2019 AP defensive rookie of the year, Bosa had 9.0 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, 25 quarterback hits, a forced fumble, and an interception in his first season. He tore his ACL in Week Two of 2020.