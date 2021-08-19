Get a signed copy of Playmakers, while supplies last

PublicAffairs

Playmakers, my book about the last 20 years in the NFL and the challenges it faces in the future, became available for preorder last month. Earlier this week, another option emerged.

If you’d like a signed copy of the book, you can order it now through Premiere Collectibles.

Supples are limited. Unless of course the first run completely sells out and Premiere Collectibles decides to order more.

Eventually, I’ll have to sign all of them. I promise that the signature will be mostly legible.

Playmakers will be released on March 15. The non-signed version can be ordered at Amazon. If you’re partial to Barnes and Noble, you can preorder it there. Or at Book-A-Million. Or at Bookshop.org. Or if you’d like to preorder through an independent bookstore, IndieBound.org can hook you up.

Here’s a suggestion, completely objective and unbiased: Buy an unsigned copy to read and a signed copy to put on the shelf somewhere. Like the kids say when they buy shoes (I learned this from Simms and from my son), one to rock and one to stock.