Jaguars activate Daniel Thomas, waive Luq Barcoo

Getty Images

The Jaguars announced a couple of moves involving defensive backs on Thursday.

They activated safety Daniel Thomas from the COVID-19 reserve list. Cornerback Luq Barcoo went on waivers to open up a spot on the 85-man roster.

Thomas was a fifth-round pick in Jacksonville last year. He appeared in 10 games as a rookie and recorded 18 tackles and an interception before ending the season on injured reserve. He also recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown.

He was the only player on the team’s COVID-19 list. Linebacker Dylan Moses remains on the non-football injury list.

Barcoo played in three games last season. He had 10 tackles and one pass defensed.