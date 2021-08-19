Jalen Hurts out of Thursday night’s preseason game with an illness

Getty Images

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni liked what he saw from Jalen Hurts in last week’s preseason action, though the quarterback played only 10 snaps. Hurts was expected to play more tonight but unexpectedly won’t see any action.

Hurts warmed up with his teammates before the game against the Patriots, but Joe Flacco started.

The Eagles announced Hurts is ill.

It is unknown whether it is related to COVID-19 or not.

On the third snap, center Nate Herbig sailed the snap past Flacco. Flacco briefly recovered before fumbling it again. Jalen Mills recovered for the Patriots at the Eagles 9, and Damien Harris ran it in from there on second down.

The Patriots lead 7-0.

UPDATE 8:09 PM: Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports Hurts’ illness is not COVID-19 related. The Eagles later confirmed it.