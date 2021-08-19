Jalen Ramsey: I still can’t find the play where I was burned by Hunter Renfrow

The Raiders and Rams got together for a pair of joint practices this week and Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow got a lot of attention during Wednesday’s practice.

Media members in attendance noted that Renfrow made a number of catches while lined up against Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Renfrow said after the session that “if I can beat Jalen Ramsey, then I can beat anybody in the NFL.” On Thursday, Ramsey compared Renfrow to teammate Cooper Kupp while taking issue with the way that the day’s practice was being framed.

“I guess some of the the media thought Hunter Renfrow had a really good day against me,” Ramsey said, via Andrew Siciliano of NFL Media. “I still can’t find the play where I was burned. But, sure. . . . This is no disrespect to Hunter Renfrow. I think he has some Cooper Kupp in him. I guess people don’t know the difference between man and zone.”

The Rams and Raiders don’t play during the regular season and the Rams don’t play their starters in the preseason, so Renfrow and Ramsey won’t get to square off on a bigger stage than the practice field this year.

5 responses to “Jalen Ramsey: I still can’t find the play where I was burned by Hunter Renfrow

  1. I believe it happened but it was a practice.. If it happened in a game that would be another story

  2. Exactly. It’s practice. I hate the way the media reports on practice. It’s ludicrous.

  3. Ramsey is such a sensitive clown it is almost painful to hear the words come from his mouth. Here is what Renfrow said:
    “If I can beat Jalen Ramsey, then I can beat anybody in the NFL.”
    Where does it say burned? He didnt say he burned Ramsey. If he lines up on Ramsey and catches a 5 yard pass, the statement is still valid. Ramsey is so hyper sensitive that he cant even think straight. Renfrow lined up against him and got catches. And Renfrow is right, he was giving Ramsey a compliment that he is the best of the best, and being able to make catches against him means that he should be able to make catches against anyone. But Ramsey missed the entire thing, he couldnt get the butt hurt out of the way fast enough to understand the context of the statement. Its like dealing with a child.

  4. When a team play Cover 3 zone, the Corner will line up over a receiver, is not responsible for covering him all over the field.

