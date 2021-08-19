Jalen Ramsey: I still can’t find the play where I was burned by Hunter Renfrow

Getty Images

The Raiders and Rams got together for a pair of joint practices this week and Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow got a lot of attention during Wednesday’s practice.

Media members in attendance noted that Renfrow made a number of catches while lined up against Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Renfrow said after the session that “if I can beat Jalen Ramsey, then I can beat anybody in the NFL.” On Thursday, Ramsey compared Renfrow to teammate Cooper Kupp while taking issue with the way that the day’s practice was being framed.

“I guess some of the the media thought Hunter Renfrow had a really good day against me,” Ramsey said, via Andrew Siciliano of NFL Media. “I still can’t find the play where I was burned. But, sure. . . . This is no disrespect to Hunter Renfrow. I think he has some Cooper Kupp in him. I guess people don’t know the difference between man and zone.”

The Rams and Raiders don’t play during the regular season and the Rams don’t play their starters in the preseason, so Renfrow and Ramsey won’t get to square off on a bigger stage than the practice field this year.