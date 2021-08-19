Jets S Zane Lewis tore patellar tendon, sprained ACL Thursday

Getty Images

Edge rusher Carl Lawson wasn’t the only Jets defender carted off the field during Thursday’s joint practice with the Packers.

Safety Zane Lewis also needed assistance to leave the field with a knee injury and it looks like it will be quite a while before he’ll be playing again. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Lewis has a torn patellar tendon and a sprained MCL. More tests will be conducted, but it looks like a good bet that Lewis won’t be on the field for the Jets again this season.

Lewis was undrafted out of Air Force in 2020 and signed with the Jets as a free agent. He did not see any regular season action and played 24 snaps in their first preseason game.

Lawson is having an MRI on his Achilles and his loss would be a more noticeable one for the Jets defense.