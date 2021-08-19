Jordan Love unlikely to play Saturday

Getty Images

Kurt Benkert is set to have his moment to shine as a starting quarterback for the Packers.

Jordan Love “dinged” his right shoulder in the first Packers preseason game last weekend and missed multiple practices, but head coach Matt LaFleur said on Wednesday that Love would have “every opportunity” to show he was well enough to play against the Jets on Saturday. Thursday brought a more pessimistic outlook.

LaFleur said that Love is “probably unlikely” to play this weekend. The 2020 first-round pick remained out of the team’s joint practices with the Jets.

Benkert will get the start if Love is officially ruled out for Saturday because the Packers don’t intend to play Aaron Rodgers in the preseason. Jake Dolegala would be the other available quarterback.