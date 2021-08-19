Justin Fields back at practice, set to play Saturday

Getty Images

Bears quarterback Justin Fields‘ absence from practice turned out to be a one-day affair.

Fields did not practice on Wednesday because of a sore groin in what head coach Matt Nagy called a “super conservative” decision by the team. Nagy said the hope was that Fields would be well enough to play on Saturday against the Bills and it looks like that’s where things are headed.

The first-round pick will be back on the practice field Thursday and Nagy said he is on track to play this weekend.

His entry into the game should come a little later than it did against the Dolphins last week. Nagy said he wanted Andy Dalton to get more snaps earlier this week and said on Thursday that the veteran is expected to play into the second quarter after playing two series last weekend.