Justin Pugh calls for daily testing of vaccinated players after he, Jordan Phillips test positive

Cardinals offensive lineman Justin Pugh criticized the NFL’s testing policies for vaccinated players. He called for daily testing after he was a breakthrough COVID-19 case.

“Hey @NFL we need daily testing for vaccinated and non-vaccinated players,” Pugh wrote Thursday. “I was vaccinated and still got COVID. As of now vaccinated players test every 14 days. That’s not enough! Who knows how long I walked around the building with it or whoever I got it from! Fix this ASAP.”

Cardinals defensive lineman Jordan Phillips replied to the tweet, announcing he also tested positive despite being fully vaccinated. The Cardinals placed Phillips on the COVID-19 reserve list Thursday.

Phillips has missed camp because of an undisclosed injury.

He joins Pugh and receiver Andy Isabella on the COVID-19 reserve list.