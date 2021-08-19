Mark Andrews leaves Ravens practice with “serious cramping” on hot and humid day

Getty Images

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews went through a scary incident at practice today when he had to be helped off the field and given intravenous fluids, and an ambulance came for him. But it apparently turned out not to be as bad as it looked.

Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh said Andrews was dealing with cramps as a result of going hard in practice on a hot and humid day.

“Mark’s cramping, he’s got some pretty serious cramping going on,” Harbaugh said. “So he’s got to work through it. Humidity really shot up and obviously he’s working super hard and he’s got to get that calmed down a little bit.”

Andrews appears to be OK, but it’s important that every team monitor players for signs of dehydration and heat exhaustion, which are real risks during August practices.