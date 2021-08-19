Matt Rhule: Our guys have to make some catches

Getty Images

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule wasn’t happy with the work of the team’s offense in one of their joint practices with the Colts last week and he had some issues with the unit after Wednesday’s workout with the Ravens as well.

Rhule specifically took issue with the team’s receivers. He said he “didn’t like the passing game at all” before adding that he thought quarterback Sam Darnold handled things well. He also noted the Panthers were missing Robby Anderson against a strong defense, but those caveats didn’t get anyone else off the hook.

“They’re good, and you’d like to have Robby out here,” Rhule said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website. “Some of these guys are tired, and I say that more as a jab. Little sun out here today, and all of a sudden we’re tired, feel sorry for ourselves. I told some of our young guys, you don’t get to like all the Instagram posts, and then come out here and not practice well. What you did last week doesn’t matter. It’s about what you did today. Sam was sharp today, protected himself well, against all the blitzes. Quarterbacks were sharp, put the ball where it was supposed to be, guys have to make some catches.”

Darnold said that he and the receivers “just got to continue to work on our timing,” but it remains unknown if that work will include preseason action for Darnold. He didn’t play in the opener and Rhule hasn’t revealed whether his prescription for better offensive work will include Darnold suiting up on Saturday.