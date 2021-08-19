Mike LaFleur: Mekhi Becton going through some things, not playing his best

Getty Images

Thursday has not been a day filled with good news about the Jets.

Edge rusher Carl Lawson was carted off during practice and the fear is that he suffered a torn Achilles during a joint workout with the Packers in Green Bay. While the Jets wait for confirmation of the injury, they’re also looking for a way to get left tackle Mekhi Becton back on track.

Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur told reporters after practice that he’s been unhappy with the play of the offensive line in general and that Becton’s play in particular has not been at the level the team wants to see as the 2020 first-round pick prepares for his second NFL season.

“Mekhi’s going through some things right now,” LaFleur said, via SNY. “He’s not playing at his best and he knows that. . . . He didn’t have a training camp last year. He didn’t have OTAs last May and June. I’ve got all the confidence in the world in Mekhi because, one, I know how talented he is and, two, he’s a good dude and he’s going to work through all this stuff.”

Becton has talked about how working against Lawson has made him better this summer and reports from Jets camp have had Lawson coming out ahead in most of those battles. That may be impacting other aspects of Becton’s play and the Jets will have to get everything sorted out in the next couple of weeks to have the best possible supporting cast for the start of quarterback Zach Wilson‘s career.