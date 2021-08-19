Nick Sirianni: Jalen Hurts went to hospital for abdominal pain, doing OK now

Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for abdominal pain, head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters following Thursday night’s preseason game against the New England Patriots.

Hurts had been slated to play in the game only to be scratched after becoming ill prior to kickoff.

“He came in. He wasn’t feeling great when he came in,” Sirianni said. “We put him through pregame warmups. He wanted to go out there and go through pregame warmups. Came back in and he still wasn’t feeling good. We evaluated him. We just decided it wasn’t in his best interests to play given what he was feeling. We evaluated him. He’s fine now. He’s doing OK now but that’s why we held him out.

“He actually went to the hospital to get evaluated for his stomach. He came back, everything is good and he’s going to be OK. He had pain in his abdomen… For a guy like that to tell us, he’s a tough guy, so it must have been hurting pretty good for him to let us know about that.”

The positive for Hurts and the Eagles is that the issue isn’t something significant like appendicitis that would require immediate intervention. The downside is that Hurts was unable to take part in the game against the Patriots as the team gears up for their regular season opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 12.

Hurts tested negative for COVID-19.